Wendy's Bridal Expo welcomes newly engaged couples in 2025

The Wendy's Wedding Expo is just weeks away! Are you newly engaged or know someone who is? Consider coming out to the show that has catered to the community's nuptial needs for over 40 years. Producer Mardi Hull shared what couples can expect from the event this year, including a fashion show collaboration with White Wisteria Bridal Boutique! Boutique owner Rene Diederich told us what gown trends we can expect to see in 2025.

Wendy's Wedding Expo

January 4th & 5th - Sharonville Convention Center

Discount tickets available at: wendysbridalexpo.com

Fashion shows: Sat. 12pm & 3pm | Sun. 2pm