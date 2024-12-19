Watch Now
Wendy's Bridal Expo welcomes newly engaged couples in 2025

Wendy's Bridal Expo has served the Tri-State area for over 40 years and shares what to expect from wedding professionals and what new trends are coming in 2025
The Wendy's Wedding Expo is just weeks away! Are you newly engaged or know someone who is? Consider coming out to the show that has catered to the community's nuptial needs for over 40 years. Producer Mardi Hull shared what couples can expect from the event this year, including a fashion show collaboration with White Wisteria Bridal Boutique! Boutique owner Rene Diederich told us what gown trends we can expect to see in 2025.

Wendy's Wedding Expo
January 4th & 5th - Sharonville Convention Center
Discount tickets available at: wendysbridalexpo.com
Fashion shows: Sat. 12pm & 3pm | Sun. 2pm

