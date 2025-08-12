Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wellness tips for August and beyond

Celebrate National Wellness Month with Dr. V’s practical tips for reducing stress, boosting your skin health, and staying prepared for the busy back-to-school season
August is National Wellness Month, an ideal time to take a closer look at your daily habits and make small changes that can have a big impact on your health. Pete Scalia sat down with Dr. Yael Varnado, known as Dr. V, a practicing physician at Johns Hopkins and regular TV contributor, to talk about simple ways to boost wellness. She shared homeopathic options like StressCalm for stress relief, Oscillococcinum for early flu symptoms, and self-care favorites including Olay’s Summer Fizz Body Wash and Secret Clinical antiperspirant. Learn more at www.TipsOnTV.com.

