Wellness services helping people glow with confidence

From spray tans to red light therapy, Tropical Tan is helping people look and feel their best for holidays, weddings, proms and other special events. Red light therapy has been trending for more than 15 years and is used for skin support, muscle recovery, and pain relief related to inflammation.

Along with tanning and wellness services, a focus on customer service and cleanliness helps ensure a consistently positive experience. First-time customers can try five services for $5, including different levels of UV tanning and red light therapy. To learn more or get started, visit tropical-tan.com or connect on social media.

#WCPO9Sponsor