Wellness Redefined with Journey to Wellness Healing Center

Looking for a fresh approach to wellness? Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw stopped by the Journey to Wellness Healing Center to chat with Kim Holmes and Katelin Ison about their unique take on holistic healing.
From easing anxiety and stress to breaking through stubborn health plateaus, they focus on uncovering the root causes of emotional, mental, and physical imbalances.

Whether in-person or virtually, their sessions are all about helping you reset, recharge, and find lasting balance. Plus, they’re offering a special deal this month: an hour-long Initial Consultation for just $65 (normally $129).

Ready to start your journey? Visit www.journeytowellnesshealingcenter.com or call/text 859-267-0341.

