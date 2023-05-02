Weight Loss Services at Mercy Health
Weight Loss Services at Mercy Health
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:05:01-04
Every year, many people turn to medical weight loss to avoid obesity and to live a happier and healthier life. We spoke with Dr. Kahn, a Bariatric Surgeon at Mercy Health to learn about the programs available and what your journey to weight loss could look like.
Learn more at Mercy.com/LoseTheWeight
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..