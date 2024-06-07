Wedding planning tips to simplify the day

The challenge of planning a wedding celebration can seem overwhelming, but the special day can come together seamlessly with the right guidance and information. Nationally renowned luxury wedding expert and event planner Ali Barone joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle with her top tips for planning the best wedding ever. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..