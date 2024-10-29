Watch Now
We Give Blood: Big Ten’s Life-Saving Competition

The #WeGiveBlood Drive is on! Donate, log it, &amp; help your Big Ten school compete for a $1M prize while fighting the national blood shortage.
The Big Ten Conference and Abbott have partnered to launch the We Give Blood Drive, a nationwide blood donation competition across all 18 Big Ten universities aimed at tackling the most severe blood shortage in a generation. The school with the highest number of recorded donations by December 6 will be awarded $1 million by Abbott during the Big Ten Championship Game on December 7.

Big Ten’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Borchers joined Pete Scalia to share why this initiative is vital. Anyone can participate! Simply donate at a U.S. blood center, then log your donation at www.BigTen.Org/Abbott, selecting the Big Ten school you want to support. You’ll help tackle the blood shortage and give your school a chance to win $1 million for student and community health programs.

