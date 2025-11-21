Ways to stay calm during the hectic holiday season

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to manage holiday stress: Mercy Health’s Dr. Joseph Casper shares signs to watch for and when it’s time to seek help during the hectic season
Holiday stress can come from many places, including finances, expectations, travel, and family dynamics. Mercy Health’s Dr. Joseph Casper explains how to recognize your triggers, set boundaries, and reset when emotions run high. He also shares the signs that it may be time to reach out for professional support.

Mercy Health offers a full range of behavioral health services, including outpatient care, inpatient care, counseling, therapy, and medication support when appropriate. Contact Mercy Health to learn more about the behavioral health resources available to you this holiday season at www.mercy.com

