Wawa Is Coming To Cincinnati

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Wawa, fresh food and beverage retailer with over 1,000 convenience stores across its chain, has officially broke ground on its first location on Fields Ertel Road in Cincinnati!

Over 200 VIP customers, officials, community members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony which included a “Taste of Wawa,” with signature products including coffee, hoagies, pretzels, smoothies and more served by its associate owners, check presentation of $10,000 to the Freestore Food Bank to fight food insecurity through The Wawa Foundation’s Fly Beyond program and a Coming Soon sign unveiling and groundbreaking!

To learn more about Wawa and its commitment to Fulfilling Lives, visit www.wawa.com/hello

