Washing Machines Will Free Up Time for Education and Work Opportunities

Dive into the heart of the ‘Global Washing Divide’ with Navjot Sawhney, Founder of The Washing Machine Project, and Deb O’Connor, Managing Director at Whirlpool Foundation!

Five billion people, an estimated 60% of the world’s population, rely on clothes washed by hand. According to the World Health Organization, 70% of households depend on women and girls (15+) for water collection and laundry, which often involves extensive travel. The Washing Machine Project, a UK-based social enterprise, and the Whirlpool Foundation are collaborating to address this issue. The collaboration will deliver thousands of manual washing machines - known as the Divya Washing Machine - to low-income and underserved communities and households across the world over the next five years. For more information, visit thewashingmachineproject.org

