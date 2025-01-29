Watch Now
Visit the Holocaust & Humanity Center for Free in January

How would you feel if you could ask a Holocaust survivor a question and hear their response in real time? At the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, you can do just that with the Dimensions in Testimony exhibit, an interactive experience where you can have a virtual conversation with a survivor.

Thanks to the Anita & Hank Schneider Family Holocaust Remembrance Month, you can visit the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center for free this January.

For more information, visit www.holocaustandhumanity.org

