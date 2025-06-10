Verizon's Must-See Father's Day Gift Guide
Prev
Next
Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Verizon offers AI-powered earbuds, tablets that turn handwriting to text, and folding phones.
Posted
Father’s Day is around the corner, and Verizon Tech Expert Jeff Kew has your last-minute gift list covered. From AI-powered gadgets to foldable phones and wearables, shop tech that keeps up with Dad. Visit verizon.com/shop to grab a gift before time runs out.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..