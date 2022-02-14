Verizon’s 5G Home Internet: A New Affordable Option

Reliable and fast home internet is more critical than ever. So how do you make sure you have the right home tech without breaking the bank? A Verizon representative talked to us about its new affordable 5G Home Internet option for the Greater Cincinnati area.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..