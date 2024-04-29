In today's world, our electronics are vital. Breakdowns or malfunctions can be a nightmare ... But fear not! There's a way to protect and support your home tech at home, on the go, and everywhere in between. Jeff Kew with Verizon joined Michelle Hopkins to chat more about Verizon Home Device Protect.

If you want to learn more about how Verizon Home Device Protect can help keep you covered, visit verizon.com/homedeviceprotect. You can also head to your local Verizon store where one of their representatives would be happy to answer any questions you have.

#WCPO9Sponsor