Verizon 5G Home Internet

Whether it's connecting with family and friends across the country or shopping for holiday deals, fast and reliable internet is more important than ever. And affordable home internet is almost as important as making sure you’ve picked out the right gift for your family. Verizon Tech Expert Andy Choi joined Pete Scalia to tell us more about Verizon’s 5G Home Internet.

Andy also gave us some great gift ideas! For many, a new phone is probably at the top of their wishlist. We learned more about the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is an amazing 5G device that will keep you connected whether you’re taking a road trip to see your family for the holidays or hanging out in your hometown. For a limited time, you can get a new 5G smartphone on Verizon when you trade in an eligible phone in any condition with an Unlimited Ultimate plan. Plus, get their latest myPlan perk: Netflix and Max together for just $10 per month when added to myPlan.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a great way to help you stay connected while on your holiday travels. With Google Assistant, Gmail and Google Maps it can also help you stay organized during the busy holiday season. It can also give you a deeper understanding of your health and fitness with Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking. Plus it’s connected to Verizon’s network meaning when it’s time to workout or disconnect a bit, you can still stream music and receive important calls and texts without your smartphone nearby.

For amazing audio and a battery that’ll last during your holiday travel, look no further than the JLab GO Air POP True Wireless Earbuds. Designed with a 15% smaller fit, these compact earbuds and charging case are made to fit neatly into a pocket or purse. EQ3 Sound allows you to choose your sound preferences from JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost modes. And, the easy-to-use touch controls include volume and track controls, play/pause, answering calls and activating your smart assistant.

