VA Medical Center and Women’s Health
VA Medical Center and Women’s Health.
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 12:06:43-04
May is Women’s Health Month and today we spoke with our friends at the VA Medical Center to talk about women’s health.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..