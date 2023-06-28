Watch Now
Use the Latest Tools and Tech in Your DIY Toolbox

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 28, 2023
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

It’s no surprise that home maintenance and repairs are costly and time consuming – and it’s becoming even more challenging than ever to find the right pro. And, with summer just starting, there’s always a new list of house to-dos to tackle. If you’re tired of searching TikTok and YouTube for the right DIY video, there’s a new tool to add to your digital toolbox.

Frontdoor CEO Bill Cobb and CMO Kathy Collins joined Michelle Hopkins to talk about the one-of-a-kind features available via a newly launched home maintenance and repair app. which can guide consumers on everything from plumbing, electrical HVAC and more.

For more information, visit www.Frontdoor.com

