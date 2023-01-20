UPS Looks At The Importance Of Career Development

Lack of ambition may be a defining characteristic for employees in 2022. In a survey completed late last year by software firm Qualtrics of more than 3,000 workers and managers, 36% said their overall career ambitions had waned over the past three years.

Darren Jones, President of the Central Plains District, joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and shared tips for how employees can seek employment that will reignite their professional career, and how his own employer, UPS, is making moves to build a motivated, industry-leading workforce.

So where have all the go-getters gone? And how do we get them back? UPS will be releasing its inaugural “U.S. Jobs and Opportunities Report.” The report outlines the opportunities UPS provides to more than 400,000 employees and highlights the importance of career growth and how for many, a job with UPS can be a proven steppingstone to a lifetime of career development and life-changing opportunities.

Highlights from the inaugural UPS “Jobs and Opportunities Report” include:



Part-Time Jobs with Full-Time Benefits. Part-time jobs provide health and retirement benefits comparable to − and often better than − full-time roles elsewhere.

Moving Up. A job with UPS offers opportunities for career development, regardless of education level or degree. Don’t believe me? UPS’s management ranks include more than 18,000 employees who were promoted into management from union positions, equaling more than half of UPS’s current leaders.

Creating Opportunities. Nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holiday season. Forty-nine percent of full-time U.S.-based UPS Teamsters employees − including delivery and tractor-trailer drivers − have more than 10 years of service.



