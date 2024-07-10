Upgrade Your Mobile Experience with Spectrum Mobile

Spectrum keeps you connected with fast, reliable internet and WiFi, but did you know Spectrum is the nation’s fastest growing mobile provider and it’s ranked by J.D. Power as the number one in customer service among mobile providers? Spectrum Mobile service is only available to those who have or buy Spectrum Internet. Pete Scalia spoke with Spectrum Senior Director of Stores Dani Maccombs and Mike Pedelty, Senior Director of Regional Communications to learn more about Spectrum Mobile and how you can save more on your mobile services.

You can learn more about the details of these offers when you stop by your local Spectrum store to check out the latest smartphones, watches and accessories, or go online to Spectrum.com/mobile

#WCPO9Sponsor