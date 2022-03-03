Upgrade Your Home with Windows Direct USA

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Believe it or not, your windows can make a huge difference! From the cost of your heating and cooling to the overall curb appeal of your home. So to learn more about how to upgrade your windows, or even your bath, we spoke to the president of Windows Direct USA of Cincinnati .

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray