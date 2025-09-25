Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Upgrade to Windows 11: Protect your devices from new threats

On Oct. 14, 2025, support for Windows 10 officially ends, which means no more security updates or feature improvements.
If you’re still using Windows 10, an important deadline is approaching. On Oct. 14, 2025, support for Windows 10 officially ends, which means no more security updates or feature improvements. Without upgrading, your PC could be exposed to new viruses, malware, and phishing scams.

Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong partnered with Microsoft to share what you need to know. You may be able to upgrade your existing device to Windows 11 at no cost, or you can choose a new Windows 11 PC with stronger performance and the latest features.

Learn more and explore your options at microsoft.com/windows/end-of-support.

