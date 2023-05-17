Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Update Your Windows or Bath with Windows Direct USA

Update Your Windows or Bath with Windows Direct USA
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:21:42-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

When you welcome some into your home to make repairs, you want to be sure they are reliable and trustworthy. For generations, families have relied on Windows Direct USA, a family-owned business, for high-quality bathroom and window installations. Jamey Schleue joined Pete Scalia in studio to tell us about their current deals and what you can expect from Windows Direct USA.

Learn more at www.WindowsDirectUSA.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Help kids play soccer, today!

FC Cincinnati

Help today! WCPO 9, the Scripps Howard Foundation and FC Cincinnati team up to for kids in-need