Did you know Cincinnati played a major role in winning Texas' independence? Or that the "Miami Valley" was once called the "Miami Slaughterhouse"?

Pete Scalia sat down with author Peter Bronson to talk about his new book, "Promised Land: How the Midwest Was Won". Get ready for jaw-dropping stories about the wild early days of Cincinnati and the Midwest! Learn more and grab your signed copy at www.chilidogpress.com

