Unlock Your Retirement Savings Potential

Are you aware of the significant differences between tax planning and tax preparation? Ed Wright from Golden Reserve explains how a proactive tax strategy can help you save substantial amounts of money during retirement. Ed joined Michelle Hopkins in studio to share insights on why many retirees overpay their taxes and how Golden Reserve’s unique approach can help you avoid this costly mistake. Call 513-912-4335 to schedule your consultation.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..