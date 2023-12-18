Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Unleash Financial Freedom this Holiday Season with DoorDash

Unleash Financial Freedom this Holiday Season with DoorDash
Posted at 11:21 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 11:21:37-05

The holiday season is upon us, and so is the desire for a little extra cheer in our pockets with DoorDash.

Whether it’s saving up for the holidays, trying to pay off student loans or just wanting some additional financial security, this segment is tailor-made for that. With the introduction of Earn by Time, Post-Checkout Tipping, Dash Along the Way, and a new integration with GasBuddy, Dashers have more flexibility than ever when it comes to how they earn and more opportunities than ever to maximize their earnings potential.

Taylor Bennett, the Global Head of Public Affairs for DoorDash, and Denis Boismier, a Dasher in Gibraltar, MI, joined Michelle Hopkins to learn more about the new features available for Dashers and how you can get started to today!

For more information, visit dasher.doordash.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.