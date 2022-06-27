UnitedHealthcare with Dr. Rhonda Randall
UnitedHealthcare with Dr. Rhonda Randall
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 11:14:33-04
The United Health Foundation recently issued its “America’s Health Rankings 2022 Senior Report.” This report provides a comprehensive look at the health and well-being of older Americans over the past decade.
Dr. Rhonda Randall breaks down the key findings in the report and discusses what can be done to address the successes and challenges facing the health of seniors in Ohio.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..