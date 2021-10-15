UnitedHealthcare: How to Pick a Health Insurance Plan

Health insurance open enrollment is coming up for millions of Americans and it’s more important than ever to have a health plan that’s right for you and your family, especially as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to Caitlin Clipp from UnitedHealthcare to learn more about how to shop for insurance and even save some money!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.