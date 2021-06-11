UnitedHealthcare: Helping Children in Need

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Unfortunately, thousands of children struggle everyday maintaining something we take for granted: our health. This is the driving force behind UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation, Inc.'s annual Steppin' Up for Kids event. We talked about how you can get involved and help children in need right now.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.