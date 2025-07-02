Unforgettable family experiences await at Grandfather Mountain

Looking for the ultimate July getaway? Pete Scalia spoke with The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, about Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina! With family fun and stunning views, it’s the perfect destination. Visit visitnc.com/rediscover to plan your trip!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..