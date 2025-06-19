Understanding Your Primary Care Team at Mercy Health
MD, PA, NP... what do they all mean? At Mercy Health, providers explain the difference and how their teamwork ensures compassionate, high-quality care for every patient.
At Mercy Health you will receive the same compassionate care if you see an M.D., D.O. or a P.A. Mercy's primary care physicians will coordinate your care with all of Mercy Health specialties. Mercy is health is here for you providing comfort and hope with your care.
