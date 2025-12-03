Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Understanding the cost of retirement planning

Retirement fees add up fast. Golden Reserve explains how hidden costs may be shrinking your nest egg and how their complimentary Roadmap for Retirement gives you a clearer view of your financial future
Understanding the cost of retirement planning
Many retirees don’t realize how much they pay in fees each year. Golden Reserve explains how advisor fees, investment fees, and hidden costs can quietly shrink a nest egg over time. Their team offers a comprehensive Roadmap for Retirement that includes a fee analysis, IRA tax plan, long-term care plan, market report, and income forecast. If you want to understand what you’re really paying, now is the time to act.

Call 513-912-4335 to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com.

