Understanding sleep apnea and oral appliance treatment

Sleep apnea is a disturbance in your breathing while you sleep, and it can lead to serious health concerns. Dr. Osterday and Dr. Gerome from Sleep Apnea Solutions of Cincinnati explain common symptoms, why CPAP is considered the gold standard and how oral appliances may be an option for some patients. If you recognize symptoms like daytime sleepiness, brain fog or gasping for air, talk with your physician and consider whether a sleep study is right for you.

