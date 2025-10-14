Understanding shingles and the steps you can take

Shingles affects about 1 million Americans each year. It’s a painful, blistering rash that can last weeks and interfere with work, hobbies and sleep. The virus that causes shingles is already in the bodies of 99% of U.S. adults over 50, often reactivating as the immune system weakens with age or certain health conditions. The good news: shingles is a vaccine-preventable disease. Speak with your Kroger pharmacist, your most accessible healthcare provider, about your risk and prevention options. You can also visit easyvax.com to find vaccines near you.

#WCPO9Sponsor