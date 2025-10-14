Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Understanding shingles and the steps you can take

Every year shingles affects about 1 million Americans, causing painful rashes that disrupt daily life. If you're over 50, talk to your Kroger pharmacist or visit easyvax.com to learn about prevention.
Shingles affects about 1 million Americans each year. It’s a painful, blistering rash that can last weeks and interfere with work, hobbies and sleep. The virus that causes shingles is already in the bodies of 99% of U.S. adults over 50, often reactivating as the immune system weakens with age or certain health conditions. The good news: shingles is a vaccine-preventable disease. Speak with your Kroger pharmacist, your most accessible healthcare provider, about your risk and prevention options. You can also visit easyvax.com to find vaccines near you.

