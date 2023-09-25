Understanding Meningitis B

Teens are back to school – not knowing that some of their common behaviors like living in close quarters, sharing drinks and kissing may put them at risk for meningitis B. While meningitis B is uncommon, it is a serious illness that can cause life-threatening complications. Among those who contract meningitis, 1 in 10 will die, despite appropriate treatment, sometimes within 24 hours. What many parents may not know is that there are two different types of vaccinations needed to help protect against the five vaccine-preventable serogroups of meningitis, one for serogroups A, C, W, and Y and a separate one for meningitis B.

Pete Scalia spoke with Diana Clements, MD, GSK Medical Director of Vaccines and a Pediatrician, and Katie, a meningitis survivor, to learn what parents need to know about meningitis B.

For more information, visit www.MyLifetime.com/Ask2BSure and www.Ask2BSure.com

