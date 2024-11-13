Understanding Individual & Family Health Plans with UnitedHealthcare
Prev
Next
Understanding Individual & Family Health Plans with UnitedHealthcare
Posted
Looking for affordable health coverage? Chris Staples from UnitedHealthcare breaks down individual & family plans that could be right for you! Find out more: UHC.COM/EXCHANGE
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..