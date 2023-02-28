Understanding Heart Failure

Heart Failure is a preventable condition. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the first step in preventing heart failure. Proper diet and exercise and maintaining a healthy weight all help prevent High Blood Pressure, Diabetes and sleep apnea which are the contributing factors in developing coronary artery disease. Get in the habit of monitoring your weight, blood pressure and glucose levels. If you notice a change, contact your family physician to see if you qualify for a visit to The Heart institute at Mercy Health.

