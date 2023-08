There are all kinds of skincare regimens for our faces, to fight dry skin, and restore moisture to our legs, but some of the most delicate skin on our bodies – under our arms gets neglected. We talked to cosmetic chemist, Ron Robinson, about ways to avoid short-changing often forgotten skin.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..