Unbeatable Deals at Morris Home's Memorial Day Sale

Posted at 1:31 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 13:31:42-04

Save big this Memorial Day with Morris Home!

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw spoke with Joshua Thorpe, Regional Sales Director, about the unique offerings that set Morris Home apart from other furniture stores. You can save up to 40% off throughout the stores and can pay over time with 0% interest for up to 60 Months! Plus, select purchases include an American Flag cornhole set, a free grill set with qualifying outdoor furniture purchases, and a new Sleep Essentials bundle valued at $300.

Special hours for Memorial Day weekend:
Friday, May 24 from 10:00am to 8:00pm
Saturday, May 25 from 10:00am-9:00pm
Sunday, May 26 from 11:00am-7:00pm
Monday, May 27 from 10:00am-8:00pm

This is the perfect time to furnish your home. Visit Morris Home in-store or online at Morrisathome.com to learn more and take advantage of the Memorial Day Extravaganza Sale.

