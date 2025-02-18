UC Health's Comprehensive Stroke Center
UC Health's Comprehensive Stroke Center
Posted
When it comes to stroke care, every second counts. The chance for the best recovery possible requires the around-the-clock collaboration of experts who are highly trained and experienced in the latest research and treatments for complex stroke care. UC Health has earned the highest level of stroke certification and serves as a resource to the region and the world in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. Learn more about UC Health’s comprehensive stroke center here: https://www.uchealth.com/en/neuroscience-institute/comprehensive-stroke-center [uchealth.com]
