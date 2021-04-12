UC Health: New Innovations for Organ Transplants

When it comes to organ transplants, UC Health has been a pioneer, and has helped thousands of people start life anew with a kidney, liver, pancreas or even heart transplant. We talked to a few of the experts at UC Health to see how their innovation has been life saving. To get more information or to make an appointment, call (513) 584-9999 or go online to uchealth.com/en/transplant.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.