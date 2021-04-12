UC Health: New Innovations for Organ Transplants

When it comes to organ transplants, UC Health has been a pioneer, and has helped thousands of people start life anew with a kidney, liver, pancreas or even heart transplant. We talked to a few of the experts at UC Health to see how their innovation has been life saving. To get more information or to make an appointment, call (513) 584-9999 or go online to uchealth.com/en/transplant.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 17:21:46-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
