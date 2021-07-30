UC Health: Innovations in Pre-habilitation for GI Cancer
UC Health: Innovations in Pre-habilitation for GI Cancer
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 12:13:27-04
The UC Health Cancer Center delivers the most advanced, innovative care possible for complex conditions of GI Cancer through exceptional patient care, research innovations and continuing education. And NOW a unique pre-habilitation program to help lessen the side effects of surgery.
Learn more at https://www.uchealth.com/.../gastrointestinal-cancer-center or call the GI Cancer Center at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center call 513-584-8400
