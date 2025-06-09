Turn Back the Clock on Neck Wrinkles with Dekliderm

Dekliderm is your answer to a firmer, smoother neck! With proven results in just 4 weeks, this clinically studied cream uses a unique trifecta of ingredients to fight wrinkles and hydrate your skin. For more information, visit www.Dekliderm.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..