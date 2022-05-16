Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Truehold is Now in Cincinnati

Truehold is Now in Cincinnati
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:22:47-04

Truehold’s mission is to help older adults live easier lives in their own homes. By selling your home and then leasing it back, you unlock all of your home equity, stay in your home as a renter, and never have to worry about major home repairs, property tax, or home insurance again. No moving, no debt, and no upkeep.

You’re invited to a drop-in info session to celebrate Truehold’s launch in Cincinnati on Thursday, May18th in Blue Ash.

Come meet your local team and hear how their Sale-Leaseback can help you live easier at home.

Learn more about their Cincinnati event: https://fb.me/e/2CV2oh0R8 [fb.me]

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.