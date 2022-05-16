Truehold is Now in Cincinnati

Truehold’s mission is to help older adults live easier lives in their own homes. By selling your home and then leasing it back, you unlock all of your home equity, stay in your home as a renter, and never have to worry about major home repairs, property tax, or home insurance again. No moving, no debt, and no upkeep.

You’re invited to a drop-in info session to celebrate Truehold’s launch in Cincinnati on Thursday, May18th in Blue Ash.

Come meet your local team and hear how their Sale-Leaseback can help you live easier at home.

Learn more about their Cincinnati event: https://fb.me/e/2CV2oh0R8 [fb.me]

#WCPO9Sponsor