Tricks to Clean your Appliances from Bourbon Blonde Blog

Today we talked to Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head of Bourbon Blonde about some great products for your household must haves list. Plink® Garbage Disposal Freshener and Cleaner is a convenient, economical and easy way to freshen the disposal with natural ingredients between disposal deep cleanings. Plink washes away foul odors, leaving the sink, disposal and whole kitchen smelling fresh.Plus, residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher's performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas.