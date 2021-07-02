Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Treats for Your 4th of July Bash with Limor Suss

items.[0].videoTitle
Treats for Your 4th of July Bash with Limor Suss
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:35:07-04

From Appetizers to drinks and dessert, Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares what to serve up this 4th of July!

Heluva Good! Dips are always a crowd pleaser! Available in seven flavors, they’re bold-flavored, rich and creamy dips!
Bartenura Moscato, the best-selling imported Italian Moscato is now available in convenient cans, making them the perfect warm-weather accessory!

Edible has a new Summer Flavors line of fresh, delicious gifts, treats, and platters to help celebrate Fourth of July or any summer occasion. Visit an Edible store near you to place your order!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Allie Martin

12:01 PM, Apr 02, 2020