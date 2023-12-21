Treatment Options for Arthrofibrosis at Mercy Health
Prev
Next
Treatment Options for Arthrofibrosis at Mercy Health
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 13:32:35-05
Frank Noyes a physician with Mercy Health Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Kenwood explains the symptoms of arthrofibrosis and the treatment options available at the Mercy Health Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute.
Schedule an appointment go to mercy.com/cincinnati-orthopedics or call 513-347-9999
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..