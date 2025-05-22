Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Treating Shoulder Injuries Without Surgery At Mercy Health

From pickleball to daily life, Mercy Health’s Dr. Michael Laidlaw offers tips to prevent shoulder injuries and shares how their care team supports fast, effective recovery.
Posted
and last updated

From pickleball to putting on a jacket, shoulder injuries are more common than you think. Dr. Michael Laidlaw of Mercy Health shares how to prevent them and explains why early treatment doesn’t always mean surgery. For more information, visit mercy.com/Cincinnati-Orthopedics or call 513-347-9999.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw