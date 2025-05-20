Travel Smarter with Trend Expert Justine Santaniello
Prev
Next
Upgrade your travel experience with the latest smart tech. Trend expert Justine Santaniello shares must-have gadgets for smarter, easier trips.
Posted
Stay connected and capture memories without your phone. Trend expert Justine Santaniello joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to show how smart tech like Ray-Ban Meta glasses can enhance your travel experience. For more information, visit www.meta.com/ai-glasses
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..