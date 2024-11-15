Travel Secrets & Holiday Road Trip Hacks

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The holiday season is here, and it's the perfect time to start planning your next getaway! Actress, author, and travel expert Meggan Kaiser joined Michelle Hopkins to share her best tips for stress-free travel. From free travel hacks to road-trip essentials, Meggan has you covered.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..