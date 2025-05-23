Travel Inspiration and Hacks from a Global Adventurer
Prev
Next
Travel expert Justin Walter shares tips to plan your dream trip, with advice on destinations, hotels, jewelry insurance, hygiene hacks, and vacation savings
Posted
Ready to plan the ultimate summer escape? Adventure Travel Expert Justin Walter shares where to go, what to pack, and how to save on your next adventure. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com
#WPCO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..